LexisNexis launches flight status data tracking using Chainlink node

The Chainlink team announced on Wednesday that LexisNexis has launched a flight status data tracking node. LexisNexis is a global provider of information and analytics, and it is now providing flight tracking data to the smart contract economy via its Chainlink node. The team said bringing this validated flight information data regarding worldwide scheduled airline flights on-chain unlocks novel opportunities for the Web3 ecosystem.

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

