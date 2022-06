The MAP Protocol team announced via Medium post on Tuesday that it has partnered with IoTeX. Raullen, IoTeX CEO & Co-Founder said MAP Protocol offers SDK and API for low-code deployment that will help developers to easily build omnichain applications deployed on IoTeX.

IoTeX's

mission is to be a privacy-centric blockchain managing the entire information lifecycle of an Internet of Things (IoT) network, including data collection, transport, storage, and utilization.

IOTX

is down by more than 5% so far today and is currently trading at $0.02565.