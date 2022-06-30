Sushiswap to deploy on the Kava Network

The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Thursday that Sushiswap will be deploying on the Kava 10 mainnet. The team added that the addition of Sushiswap to its network will be a boost for its DeFi space and will allow its users to enjoy a new suite of products including yield farming.

Kava aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets. KAVA is down by more than 9.95% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $2.145 at press time.

SushiSwap is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) liquidity provision platform that aims to be an evolution of Uniswap. SUSHI is trading at $0.972, down by more than 10% in the last 24 hours.