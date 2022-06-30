copy link
create picture
more
Napster to launch a decentralized music ecosystem on Algorand
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-30 09:48
The Algorand team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Napster is set to launch a decentralized music ecosystem on its blockchain. Napster is a decentralized music streaming platform. The ecosystem will empower music makers, rights holders and fans while bringing them closer together, Algorand added.
Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products”. As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network". ALGO is trading at $0.2872 at press time, down by more than 7% in the last 24 hours.
View full text