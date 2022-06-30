Harmony Protocol begins a global manhunt for the Horizon Bridge hackers

Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has begun a global manhunt for the hacker(s) behind its Horizon Bridge hack. The team said it has notified all exchanges and law enforcement and they are working with Chainalysis and AnChain to identify the responsible actors and recover the stolen assets. However, Harmony Protocol proposed that the hacker(s) retain $10 million and return the remaining $90 million. If the hacker(s) comply, Harmony Protocol would cease investigations.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is down by more than 9% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.01819.