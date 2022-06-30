CoinFLEX Takes U-Turn On Resuming Withdrawals

After promising to resume withdrawals and restore full functionality by the 30th of June, CoinFLEX CEO Mark Lamb now tells CNBC that the exchange will likely not resume the withdrawals by Thursday.

CoinFLEX had earlier paused all withdrawals from their platform, citing extreme market conditions. It then revealed that one individual whale owed the company $47 mln. CEO Mark Lamb later revealed the individual to be Bitcoin proponent Roger Ver, stating that Ver had defaulted on his debt.