Fundstrat Analyst Predicts Final Bitcoin Flush out to $13K

Technical strategist at Fundstrat, Mark Newton, said that there is a good chance of a final capitulation event before the market bottoms.

“Most short-term technicals point to an above-average chance of a final ‘washout’-style decline before this bottoms,”

Bitcoin has room to drop as low as $12,500 to $13,000, “which I expect should be an excellent place for intermediate-term buyers to add to longs,” he wrote according to Bloomberg.