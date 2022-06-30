North Korean Hackers Reportedly Behind the $100 Million Harmony Exploit

The notorious North Korean hacking group – the Lazarus Group – is suspected to be the one that attacked the cryptocurrency protocol Harmony. The criminal organization has been involved in numerous similar heists throughout the recent years.

Cited by Bloomberg, the firm that tracks stolen digital assets – Elliptic Enterprises – stated that the exploit was most likely carried out by the Lazarus Group (a cybercrime entity backed by the North Korean state). According to the company, the laundering methods were much similar to maneuvers previously used by the hackers:

“There are strong indications that North Korea’s Lazarus Group may be responsible for this theft, based on the nature of the hack and the subsequent laundering of the stolen funds.”

In addition, Elliptic explained in detail how the heist was carried out. The Lazarus Group targeted username and password credentials of Harmony’s employees in the Asia Pacific region to breach the protocol’s security system. Once gaining control, the criminals employed automated laundering services to move the stolen assets during nighttime hours.

Elliptic also claimed that the hacking organization has already transferred over 40% of the $100 million to a Tornado Cash mixer.