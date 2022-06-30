copy link
create picture
more
OpenSea Reports Email Data Breach
Sam Reynolds-Coindesk
2022-06-30 04:41
Watch out for phishing emails, says OpenSea, after staff at the world’s largest NFT marketplace discovered that an employee of Customer.io, a platform for managing email newsletters and campaigns, leaked the list of OpenSea customers’ emails to an outside party.
- Email newsletter management platforms and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software appear to be a weak spot for crypto firms as leaks of this data continue to happen at a high frequency.
- In March, Hubspot, a platform similar to Customer.io, was hacked, affecting BlockFi, Swan Bitcoin, NYDIG, and Circle.
- Users of these platforms had their names, phone numbers and email addresses leaked to an outside party.
- OpenSea said that malicious actors may try to contact OpenSea customers via emails from domains that look similar to OpenSea.io such as OpenSea.org or OpenSea.xyz
- On Twitter, OpenSea customers are complaining of an uptick in spam emails, calls, and text messages.
View full text