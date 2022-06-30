EU Passes A Bill to Trace the Flow of Bitcoin & Crypto Assets In Regulatory Tightening Measures

On Wednesday, June 29, the Parliament and Council negotiators reached a deal over a new bill that will allow them to trace the transfers of crypto assets like Bitcoin and other digital asset tokens.

The agreement is nothing but an extension of the “travel value” rule already available in traditional finance. As per the EU, the new rule aims to block suspicious transactions taking place in the crypto market. The official press release notes:

This rule requires that information on the source of the asset and its beneficiary travels with the transaction and is stored on both sides of the transfer. Crypto-assets service providers (CASPs) will be obliged to provide this information to competent authorities if an investigation is conducted into money laundering and terrorist financing.