Crypto And Digital Assets Issuers Are Exempted From VAT In Russia Now

Russia has approved a draft bill that exempts cryptocurrency issuers from Value Added Tax (VAT). This move is to further strengthen its pro-crypto stance through its legislation. The lower house of Russian legislature, The State Duma has passed this bill.

Reportedly, some other services related to the crypto exchanges shall also fall under exemption. The present tax rate for crypto firms that are engaged in these deals concerning digital assets stand at 20%. The continued sanction from the west have wreaked havoc in Russia after the Ukraine invasion.

Russia has been witnessing financial crisis and that has in turn made it difficult for Russia to conduct international transactions. In order to boost its economy, Russia has undertaken a positive stance on crypto to facilitate the growth of the industry.