National Agency of Prospective Projects (NAPP) In Uzbekistan Green Lights BTC Miners

In a recent report, Usbekistan has released new directives on cryptocurrency mining. The National Agency of Prospective Projects (NAPP) publicized its requirements for crypto miners. According to the agencies, using solar energy is essential for any mining firm.

With the restructuring in April 2022 within Uzbekistan, NAPP now has the exclusive crypto regulatory authority in the country. However, its operation is tied to maintaining a unique period of its regulatory performance.

NAPP Demands Registration And Certificate For Crypto Mining

The documentation on NAPP’s demands was June 24, with July 9 as the date for full compliance. The details on the document demand that all crypto and BTC mining firms comply with the guideline for full registration.

Also, the document’s second part demands that the mining companies use a solar photovoltaic power plant as the source of operational energy.

The agency stated that the mining firm or operator must also be the power plant’s owner. However, Uzbekistan banned mining anonymous cryptocurrencies in the country.

In other regulatory compliance, mining firms must pay the Uzbekistan government’s set tariffs on energy consumption. However, they would enjoy free taxation on income from mining activities. Also, only registered crypto exchanges could indulge in trading activities with mined cryptocurrencies in the country.

Besides the physical acquisition of the power source for the mining, there are some included registrations. Operators must complete registration and get a certificate from the national registry of the crypto mining firms.

The certificate has just one year of validity, after which there must be a renewal. It takes 20 days to procure the certificate once the miner has submitted all documents for the approval of the licensing agency.