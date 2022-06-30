Market Selloffs Lead to Rising Inflows of USDC: Circle CEO

In the latest interview with Fox Business, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire unveiled his thoughts on the turbulent crypto market with stablecoins being targeted by short sellers partly due to the Luna-UST fiasco. He reiterated his confidence in USDC attracting net inflows amid the market crash due to its compliance with regulators. In regards to the Fed’s preference for CBDC over privately-issued stablecoin, he believes private-sector innovations will thrive in the development of digital currencies in the long run.

“A Flight to Qualities”

When asked about the latest news of hedge funds targeting the largest stablecoin by market cap – USDT – in the wake of the collapse of UST, Jeremy Allaire did not directly comment on the incident that supposedly aimed to render the asset de-pegged from the US dollar.

Instead, he said he had witnessed “a flight to qualities” in the crypto space amid market selloffs, as investors – adopting a risk-off attitude – transferred their money from high-risk assets to stable and high-quality ones like USDC. Allaire backed up such a view by emphasizing the recently surging interest in the stablecoin:

“We’ve seen net inflows increased significantly from $48 billion USDC in circulation to now about $56 billion USDC in circulation. I think it underscores that the market is looking for where is the real risk and where the products are built on a sound regulatory footing.”

Fully backed by cash and the US short-term treasury, USDC has remained pegged to the dollar throughout the violent market crash in the past months. Meanwhile, Justin Sun’s Tron-backed stablecoin USDD has still failed to reclaim its lost peg, despite his eye-catching efforts to defend it by injecting funds to prop up the price of its sister token, TRX.