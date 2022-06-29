Snoop Dogg: Crypto Winter ‘Weeded out’ Unnecessary Market Participants

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Snoop Dogg: Crypto Winter ‘Weeded out’ Unnecessary Market Participants

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-06-29 22:01
The American rapper Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. (better known as Snoop Dogg) believes the ongoing crypto bear market eliminated those individuals who were “abusing the opportunities” in the space. He also opined that the digital asset niche is a “great” sector, which will sooner or later get back on its feet.

Crypto Winter Could Clean the Space

The drawback of the cryptocurrency industry is evident, and it has caused significant uncertainty among investors. However, the famous musician and entrepreneur – Snoop Dogg – thinks the market decline has its benefits, too. In a recent interview for CNBC, he claimed it “weeded out all the people who weren’t supposed to be in the space and who were abusing the opportunities that were there.”
Earlier this month, the Canadian businessman and TV personality – Kevin O’Leary – displayed a similar stance. He opined that the turbulence in the digital asset universe could eliminate small and meaningless projects and leave only the purposeful ones.
Snoop Dogg further reminded that every industry had endured tough times throughout the years, including the alcohol, tobacco, clothing, and food sectors. Similar to those, the crypto market will recover in the future, he predicted:
“It’s going to bring on great business, and moving forward, when the market comes back, there will only be great things to pick and choose from.”
Subsequently, the rapper touched upon non-fungible tokens. In his view, Web3 and NFTs will create huge opportunities for music studios:
“Sooner or later, the labels are going to have to come on in. They’re going to have to come on home and sit at the table and understand that catalogs and things they hold onto are better served on the blockchain than sitting in the catalog collecting cobwebs.”

Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Their Bored Apes

Last week, two of America’s most prolific rappers – Snoop Dogg and Eminem – produced a new song that featured multiple references to non-fungible tokens and, more specifically, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection. It gained massive interest, considering that over 12 million people have watched it in just five days.
The video is half-animated, and in it, both musicians are displayed with NFTs from the BAYC collection, which they purchased several months ago. Eminem bought his collectible in January as he spent 123 ETH (worth about $462,000 at that time).
Snoop Dogg acquired his at the end of 2021, as his profile picture on Twitter still represents his possession.
View full text