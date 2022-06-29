Binance Market Update (2022-06-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, down by -1.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,820 and $20,429 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,215, down by -0.19%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROM , LUNC , and USTC , up by 84%, 62%, and 58%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: