MakerDAO Voting to Allocate $500 Million Treasury Funds

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MakerDAO Voting to Allocate $500 Million Treasury Funds

Nicholas Pongratz - Be[In]Crypto
2022-06-29 18:00
The decentralized autonomous organization behind the Dai stablecoin, MakerDAO, is currently voting on how to allocate $500 million in treasury funds.
The Maker community had chosen the option for a liquid bond strategy and execution, according to a poll determining how the funds should be allocated. By introducing an asset with real-world value, Maker said it hopes to reduce counterparty and credit risk amidst the current market turmoil. Currently, Maker’s treasury is largely held in stablecoins that generate little-to-no yield, and the community must now choose which new assets to include specifically.

Preferred allocation

Earlier, the Maker community had chosen both US short-term Treasuries and investment-grade (IG) corporate bonds as their preferred asset allocation options. Now, governance is in the process of determining whether it should allocate the $500 million exclusively to US short Treasuries or rather go for an 80%-20% split between short Treasuries and IG corporate bonds.
At the time of print, the 80-20 split accounts for a majority of the votes in the poll, which is expected to end later this week. A trust, established by private wholesale lender Monetalis, will hold the bonds on behalf of Maker. But according to details of the asset allocation, only Maker will be enabled to control the funds of the legal structure, and retain the sole ability to liquidate the investment via an executive vote.

Makr my day

MakerDAO has also experienced the ups and downs of tumultuous market conditions. Last month, following the collapse of rival stablecoin TerraUSD, the governance token on the MakerDAO ecosystem, MKR, surged by nearly 50%. This resurgence also represented a boon for DAI.
However, earlier this month, crypto lender Celsius borrowed 100 million DAI against a collateral of stETH out of every 200 million DAI borrowed from Aave’s Ethereum V2. Consequently MakerDAO suspended its DAI stablecoin from being minted and deposited into Aave’s lending platform.
What do you think about this subject? Write to us and tell us!
The post MakerDAO Voting to Allocate $500 Million Treasury Funds appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text