Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Soared More Than $400 Million in May

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Soared More Than $400 Million in May

Raphael Minter - Be[In]Crypto
2022-06-29 17:15
BUSD joined USDC as one of the few cryptocurrencies that withstood the market crash of May which led to a steep decline in prices that saw billions of dollars wiped off the market.
The token issued by Binance remains a top 10 digital asset by market capitalization in June. According to Be[In]Crypto Research, BUSD closed the fifth month of the year with a market capitalization of around $18.2 billion.
This marked a 2% increase from the opening day’s market value. BUSD saw a trading volume in the region of $4.08 billion which corresponded to a market capitalization of approximately $17.71 billion on May 1.
Source: BUSD Historical Data from CoinMarketCap

Why the increasing market capitalization?

The high demand for the stablecoin during the peak of the crash on May 9 to 13 can be credited for the soaring market capitalization of the token.
The number of large transactions peaked on May 12. On that day, transactions involving BUSD were 796,000 at a price of $0.966500.
Source: May 2022 Number of Large Transactions Chart by Into the Block
This corresponded with a transaction volume of 4.33 billion tokens at the same price.
Source: May 2022 BUSD Total Volume in BUSD Chart by Into the Block
The total transaction volume of 4.33 billion BUSD multiplied by $0.966500 equals $4.18 billion.
Source: BUSD Total Volume in USD Chart by Into the Block
On May 12, it opened at $1, reached an intraday high of $1.02, tested an intraday low of $1, and closed at $1.
The trading volume for the day was $19.14 billion and corresponded to a market capitalization of $17.09 billion. Increased demand by traders to offset huge losses saw the token maintain its peg by the close of the month.

BUSD price reaction

BUSD opened on May 1, at $0.9994, reached a monthly high of $1.02 on May 12, tested a monthly low of $0.9978 on May 9, and ended the month with a trading price of $1. Overall, there was a 0.6% increase in the opening and closing price of the token in May.
Source: BUSD/USD Chart by TradingView
What do you think about this subject? Write to us and tell us!
The post Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Soared More Than $400 Million in May appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text