Binance Market Update (2022-06-29)
Binance
2022-06-29 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, down by -3.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,820 and $20,741 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,062, down by -2.47%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROM, USTC, and NMR, up by 145%, 121%, and 61%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Chainlink’s Smart Contract Products Go Live on FantomChainlink’s popular Keepers and Verifiable Random Function (VRF) protocols were integrated into the Fantom mainnet on Wednesday in a move that would allow developers to build more sophisticated decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
- Deutsche Bank: Crypto Freefall Could Continue Because of the System’s ComplexityThe freefall in crypto markets could continue because of the system’s complexity, Deutsche Bank (DB) said in a report Wednesday.
- Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Purchased Another $10M of Bitcoin Over Past Two MonthsMicroStrategy (MSTR) on Wednesday morning said it purchased 480 bitcoins for about $10 million – an average price of $20,817 per coin – during the period from May 3 to June 28.
- Axie Infinity says the Ronin Bridge is now openThe Axie Infinity team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that its Ronin Bridge is now open.
- Harmony Protocol partners with Chainalysis to track hackersHarmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it is working with Chainalysis and another security firm to identify the culprits behind last week’s attack.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5062 (+11.78%)
- ETH: $1113.08 (-5.77%)
- BNB: $218.4 (-6.83%)
- ADA: $0.4663 (-2.06%)
- XRP: $0.3255 (-4.43%)
- SOL: $34.6 (-6.46%)
- DOGE: $0.06674 (-2.48%)
- DOT: $7.18 (-4.77%)
- TRX: $0.06493 (-2.10%)
- SHIB: $0.0000099 (-6.78%)
Top gainers on Binance:
