Binance Market Update (2022-06-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, down by -3.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,820 and $20,741 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,062, down by -2.47%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROM , USTC , and NMR , up by 145%, 121%, and 61%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: