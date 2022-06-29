AvaDice integrates Chainlink VRF on Avalanche

NFT project AvaDice announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that it has integrated Chainlink’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Avalanche mainnet. As such, AvaDice now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to reliably flip and spin dice in a variety of games.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is down by more than 3% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.32 at press time.