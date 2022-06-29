VeChain announces a strategic partnership with SupplyME

The VeChain team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has entered a strategic partnership with SuuplyME. SupplyME is a fintech company that enables businesses to generate cashflow, without incurring debt, by monetizing their existing stock. The partnership will lead to the development of a ‘Web3’ Inventory Monetisation System that utilizes blockchain, stablecoin and NFT technology to help creditworthy businesses raise value from their inventories and provide companies with entirely new kinds of economic services.

VeChain Thor (VET) is a blockchain with the posited goal of solving real-world economic problems. VeChain leverages the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. PoA is a Byzantine Fault Tolerant probabilistic consensus mechanism based on HotStuff, which relies on Authority Masternodes (AM) associated with verified identities. VET is down by more than 8.72% so far today and is currently trading at $0.02283.