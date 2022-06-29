copy link
create picture
more
Axie Infinity says the Ronin Bridge is now open
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-29 11:26
The Axie Infinity team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that its Ronin Bridge is now open. The team said user funds are fully backed 1:1 by the new bridge, the bridge had undergone an internal audit and two external audits, and they are working towards releasing Land Staking this week.
Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.
AXS, the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is down by more than 7% today and currently trades at $14.99.
View full text