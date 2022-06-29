Harmony Protocol partners with Chainalysis to track hackers

Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it is working with Chainalysis and another security firm to identify the culprits behind last week’s attack. The team assured its community that it is working on various options on ways to secure the ecosystem. Last week, Harmony Protocol identified a theft occurring on the Horizon bridge amounting to approximately $100 million.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is down by more than 9% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.01954.