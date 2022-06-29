Cardano developers commence the countdown on the Vasil upgrade

Input Output, the research company behind the Cardano blockchain, revealed on Tuesday that it has commenced the countdown on the Vasil upgrade. The team said it has submitted an updated proposal to hard fork the Cardano testnet and expects the upgrade to take place over the coming days. Once the changes have taken effect after the start of epoch 215 at 20:20 UTC on 3 July, the Cardano testnet will start to enjoy the new Vasil enhancements and capabilities that will soon be available on the mainnet, Input Output added.

Cardano (ADA) is an open-source Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain network with its inception dating back to 2015. It utilizes a modified version of UTXO (EUTXO) to accommodate support for smart contracts, which are currently under development.

ADA is down by more than 2% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.4627 at press time.