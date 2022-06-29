Pancakeswap says CAKE emissions are now 13.75 per block

The Pancakeswap team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that its CAKE emissions are now 13.75 per block. The emission reduction was achieved thanks to the vote the team obtained from its community members. Pancakeswap said emission reductions are key to its long-term goal of deflationary CAKE.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by more than 8.84% today and is currently trading at $3.053.