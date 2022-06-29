The Sandbox says it is deploying on Polygon

The Sandbox announced via a tweet on Tuesday that it would be deploying on the Polygon blockchain. The Polygon bridge will enable users to transfer their LANDs and SAND from the Ethereum blockchain to Polygon's Layer 2 and vice versa, The Sandbox team added. The Sandbox said it created a custom bridge that allows users to quickly transfer their LAND, SAND and soon ASSET and EXPERIENCE tokens to their smart contracts on the Polygon network.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is down by more than 7% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.0503 per token.