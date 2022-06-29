Polygon introduces its Mint NFT feature

Polygon announced via a tweet on Tuesday that its Mint NFT feature is now available to developers. This latest development allows developers to bring gasless NFT minting features to their products. As such, users mint their own ERC-721 & ERC-1155 NFTs on the Polygon blockchain.

