Multichain announces integration with Klaytn

The Multichain team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it would be integrating with the Klaytn blockchain. The team said this collaboration will enable assets and communication to be freely transferred across Klaytn and multiple blockchains, ensuring further growth within the DeFi ecosystem.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.

MULTI , the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is down by more than 3% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $3.41.