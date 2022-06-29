copy link
Three Arrows Capital Liquidation Ordered in British Virgin Isles: Report
Jamie Crawley - CoinDesk
2022-06-29 10:32
The liquidation of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) has been ordered in a court in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), according to a report from Sky News.
- A court order in the BVI was made on June 27 to liquidate 3AC, Sky News said, citing a person familiar with the situation.
- Partners from Teneo Restructuring have been called upon to handle the insolvency, Sky News said.
- Three Arrows capital has suffered heavy losses in the recent sharp downturn in the crypto markets. The possibility of insolvency was reported in mid-June after it incurred at least $400 million in liquidations.
- 3AC did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
