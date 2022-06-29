copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-29)
Binance
2022-06-29 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, down by -5.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,870 and $21,191 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,972, down by -5.49%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC, LUNC, and UNFI, up by 194%, 49%, and 28%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- LINK Rallies as Much as 8% After Listing on RobinhoodChainlink (LINK) saw a rally of about 8% Tuesday following its listing on online brokerage platform Robinhood.
- Market Downturn Hasn't Chilled Optimism About Crypto JobsAs the debate continues about whether we are in a new crypto winter, workers remain optimistic, as long as they don’t have to go to the office. That is one takeaway from the CoinDesk Crypto Work Survey.
- Bank of America Says Crypto Winter Concerns Haven't Frozen Investor InterestConcerns about a so-called ‘crypto winter’ have not frozen investor interest in the sector, Bank of America (BAC) said in a report Tuesday, following its Web3 & Digital Assets Day Conference, which took place last week.
- NFT Sales Volume up by 18.5% in 24h
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked is up by 0.2% in 24h
- Today's Fear & Greed Index is 10, the level is Extreme Fear
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5215 (+5.97%)
- ETH: $1124.2 (-8.28%)
- BNB: $219.2 (-8.67%)
- XRP: $0.3281 (-7.05%)
- ADA: $0.4673 (-5.21%)
- SOL: $35.05 (-10.81%)
- DOGE: $0.06509 (-10.80%)
- DOT: $7.19 (-8.29%)
- TRX: $0.06556 (-2.77%)
- SHIB: $0.00000975 (-11.76%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text