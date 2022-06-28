Binance Market Update (2022-06-28)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -2.37% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,188 and $21,191 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,250, down by -2.94%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC , HIVE , and UNFI , up by 126%, 35%, and 33%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: