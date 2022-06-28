copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-28)
Binance
2022-06-28 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,481 and $21,191 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,570, down by -0.80%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC, RARE, and HIVE, up by 58%, 33%, and 25%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- LINK Rallies as Much as 8% After Listing on RobinhoodChainlink (LINK) saw a rally of about 8% Tuesday following its listing on online brokerage platform Robinhood.
- Market Downturn Hasn't Chilled Optimism About Crypto JobsAs the debate continues about whether we are in a new crypto winter, workers remain optimistic, as long as they don’t have to go to the office. That is one takeaway from the CoinDesk Crypto Work Survey.
- Bank of America Says Crypto Winter Concerns Haven't Frozen Investor InterestConcerns about a so-called ‘crypto winter’ have not frozen investor interest in the sector, Bank of America (BAC) said in a report Tuesday, following its Web3 & Digital Assets Day Conference, which took place last week.
- NFT Sales Volume up by 18.5% in 24h
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked is up by 0.2% in 24h
- Today's Fear & Greed Index is 10, the level is Extreme Fear
- Ripple’s Defendants File Oppostion To SEC’s Proposed Redactions
- Hedge Funds Reportedly Shorting USDT With Hudreds of Millions: Tether CTO Responds
- Grayscale Lines Up Jane Street and Virtu as "Authorized Participants' if GBTC Converts to ETF
- Market Wrap: Recession Fears Halt Crypto Bounce
- Solana’s Macalinao Brothers Double Down on Crypto Venture Fund
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2425 (-5.31%)
- ETH: $1181.06 (-0.45%)
- BNB: $234.5 (+0.34%)
- XRP: $0.3406 (-3.46%)
- ADA: $0.4762 (-3.01%)
- SOL: $36.97 (-4.49%)
- DOGE: $0.06846 (-4.49%)
- DOT: $7.54 (-5.04%)
- TRX: $0.06631 (-2.40%)
- SHIB: $0.00001061 (-4.16%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text