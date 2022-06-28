LINK Rallies as Much as 8% After Listing on Robinhood

Chainlink (LINK) saw a rally of about 8% Tuesday following its listing on online brokerage platform Robinhood (HOOD).

LINK climbed from $6.70 at around 12:24 UTC on Tuesday as high as $7.18 at 12:37 UTC following the news appearing on Robinhood's listing page. LINK's price has since settled down to around $7.06.

Robinhood listed LINK, the native token of oracle application Chainlink, the first time the platform has listed new tokens since mid-April when it did so for Compound (COMP), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The Robinhood listing may provide a much-indeed boost for LINK, which has fallen by over 40% from $9.49 to $5.57 during the middle part of June as the the broad selloff in the crypto markets took hold.

Nasdaq-listed Robinhood itself enjoyed a spike in its share price yesterday following reports that crypto exchange FTX was looking into a possible deal to acquire it.