copy link
create picture
more
Axie Infinity to release a new version of the Ronin mobile wallet today
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-28 13:15
The Axie Infinity team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it will release a new version of the Ronin mobile wallet later today. The new version comes with various improvements such as notifications for ERC20 token balance updates, a new browsing experience for ERC721 tokens, data tracking messages on the mobile wallet, bug fixes, and more.
Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.
AXS, the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is down by 1.1% today and currently trades at $16.09.
View full text