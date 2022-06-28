Axie Infinity to release a new version of the Ronin mobile wallet today

The Axie Infinity team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it will release a new version of the Ronin mobile wallet later today. The new version comes with various improvements such as notifications for ERC20 token balance updates, a new browsing experience for ERC721 tokens, data tracking messages on the mobile wallet, bug fixes, and more.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.