Polygon supports Web3 development with a $100,000 grant pledge

Polygon announced via a blog post on Monday that it will donate $100,000 to Gitcoin Grants Round 14 to ramp up the ongoing support for new projects building on the Polygon ecosystem. The funding is part of Polygon’s efforts to support the development of Web3 projects on its blockchain, the team added.

Polygon (previously Matic Network)

is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

MATIC

is down by 4.1% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.5514.