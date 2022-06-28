Cyberpop integrates Chainlink VRF on BNBChain

Cyberpop New World, a multi-chain NFT AAA game, announced via a Medium post on Monday that it has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Function (VFR) on BNBChain. The integration means that the project now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to help randomize the content of loot boxes in a provably fair manner.

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

