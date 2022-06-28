copy link
Chainlink introduces its Chainlink Keepers Job Scheduler
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-28 12:33
Chainlink introduced its Chainlink Keepers Job Scheduler via Twitter on Monday. With the Chainlink Job Scheduler, developers can automate the execution of smart contract functions in seconds via a simple no-code UI. Thus, saving crucial developing time and decentralizing a protocol, the team added.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 2.5% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.97 at press time.
