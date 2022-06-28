Chainlink introduces its Chainlink Keepers Job Scheduler

Chainlink introduced its Chainlink Keepers Job Scheduler via Twitter on Monday. With the Chainlink Job Scheduler, developers can automate the execution of smart contract functions in seconds via a simple no-code UI. Thus, saving crucial developing time and decentralizing a protocol, the team added.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is up by more than 2.5% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.97 at press time.