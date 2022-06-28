Accelerate Financial Launches NFT Fund, Sees Prices Bottoming

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Accelerate Financial Launches NFT Fund, Sees Prices Bottoming

Michael Bellusci - CoinDesk
2022-06-28 12:30
Alternative investment firm Accelerate Financial Technologies is starting an NFT fund in a bid to capitalize on longer-term growth in the Web 3 ecosystem.
  • The Accelerate NFT Fund LP will open for business tomorrow, with plans to own a mix of “blue chip” NFTs, including CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club collections, according to a company statement.
  • “We are still in the first inning of the growth of Web 3 and believe the best way to gain exposure to Web 3 is through blue-chip NFTs,” CEO Julian Klymochko told CoinDesk. “Current blue-chip NFT prices provide long-term investors with potential 10x returns, analogous to bitcoin in 2013,” he added.
  • Though he expects NFT floors and ether (ETH) prices may have bottomed, Klymochko acknowledged the volatility in NFTs as an asset class. Sector drawdowns, he said, will provide strong opportunities for experienced traders.
  • Among other offerings from Accelerate is a publicly traded carbon-negative Bitcoin ETF (ABTC).
View full text