Trippy Trunkz Ivory Club NFT collection is now live on Pancakeswap NFT marketplace

The Pancakeswap team announced via Twitter on Monday that the Trippy Trunkz Ivory Club NFT collection is now trading on its NFT marketplace. According to Pancakeswap, Trippy Trunkz Ivory Club is a collection of 10,000 elephant cuties roaming the BNB chain. They are very cute but extremely dangerous and badass.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by more 0.27% today and is currently trading at $3.369.