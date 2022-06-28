Pancakeswap introduces a new prediction market

The Pancakeswap team announced via Twitter on Monday that it has launched a new prediction market, the Cake Prediction. Users can now predict if the price of CAKE will be going up or down. Furthermore, PancakeSwap has integrated Chainlink Keepers on the BNB Chain mainnet to help it securely automate its CAKE/USD prediction market.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by more than 0.38% today and is currently trading at $3.367.