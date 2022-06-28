The Sustainable Impact Fund allocates $100m to Hedera development

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via Twitter on Monday that The Sustainable Impact Fund (SIF) will work to further develop the Hedera network. The SIF is working to establish Hedera as the home of the sustainability economy and has allocated over $100 million towards this cause for 2022, the team added.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0702 at press time, down by more than 0.57% over the last 24 hours.