HBAR Foundation announces support for Web23

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Monday that it is supporting Web23. Web23 is a secure DNS platform that allows users to purchase and tokenize domain names on Hedera. The HBAR Foundation will support the launch of their Smart Domain Service on the Hedera Network, making it easier for users to buy, sell, and manage domain names.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0705 at press time, up by 0.14% over the last 24 hours.