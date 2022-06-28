Luxor Launches Hosting Marketplace for Bitcoin Miners Amidst Build-Out Delays

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Luxor Launches Hosting Marketplace for Bitcoin Miners Amidst Build-Out Delays

Aoyon Ashraf - CoinDesk
2022-06-28 12:00
Luxor Technology, the full-stack bitcoin mining software and services provider, is launching a marketplace for miners where customers will be able to purchase hosting services for their mining rigs.
Miners will be able to shop for hosting services when they buy bitcoin mining computers through Luxor’s brokerage service that was launched earlier this year. Luxor will essentially play the role of a broker, matching miners that need their machines plugged into a hosting provider. Luxor said that it has done over $100 million in trading through its mining rig brokerage service.
“Luxor’s hosting marketplace enables miners to choose hosting providers that meet their unique operational and geographical requirements,” Luxor Director of Business Development Aaron Foster said in a statement. “Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, Luxor aims to provide a white glove service that removes the uncertainty around hosting decisions,” he added.
In recent months, infrastructure and power supply-related delays, as well as lack of capital, have caused bottlenecks for miners in growing their operations, with more miners than places to plug them into.
"There have been widespread delays in infrastructure build outs due to supply chain constraints, operational complexity and power delays,” Lauren Lin, Luxor’s Operations Manager told CoinDesk. “These problems have led many investors such as family offices, hedge funds, and high-net worth individuals to look at hosting options with established miners to get up and running.”
Hosting is a service that data centers provide to crypto miners in which customers can store their ASICs and mine their preferred digital assets for a fee, without having to build the accompanying infrastructure themselves.
“Bitcoin mining hosting can provide miners with more favorable power rates than they can get at home,” according to Luxor’s statement. “Luxor’s hosting partners offer a range of rates and revenue/profit sharing arrangements, as well as GPU and ASIC hosting,” the statement added.
The new marketplace will have hosting clients in the U.S. and Canada and miners will be able to have as little as one mining rig hosted by some providers, according to Luxor.
View full text