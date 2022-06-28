Last week Saw Investment Outflows of $423 Million

Last week saw record outflows of $423 million from crypto assets, according to CoinShares.

The report found that the outflows last weekend were likely responsible for bitcoin’s decline to $17,760. Analyst James Butterfill said: “The outflows were solely focussed on bitcoin, which saw net outflows for the week totaling US$453m.”

Therefore, if bitcoin is removed from the calculations, Ethereum contributed an inflow of around $11 million while other alts also added minor positive flows, aggregating inflows to the extent of $70 million.

This was Ethereum’s first inflow after 11 consecutive negative sessions according to CoinShares.