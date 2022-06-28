copy link
Blockchain Analytics Firm Kaiko Raises $53M Series B Led by Eight Roads
Eliza Gkritsi-Coindesk
2022-06-28 09:30
Kaiko, the Paris-based blockchain analytics company, raised $53 million in a Series B funding round, it said in a press release Tuesday.
- The funding comes in a bear market that has seen bitcoin lose over half its value this year. The round tripled the firms' valuation, according to Bloomberg. A Kaiko representative confirmed the Bloomberg report to CoinDesk via email.
- The round was led by early Alibaba backer Eight Roads. growth equity investment fund Revaia, French venture capital (VC) firm Alven, Berlin-based VC Point9, fintech investment firm Anthemis and VC Underscore.
- The Paris-based firm offers institutions such as Deutsche Borse data from over 100 centralized and decentralized exchanges, including historic information dating back over 10 years.
