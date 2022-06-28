Blockchain Analytics Firm Kaiko Raises $53M Series B Led by Eight Roads

Kaiko, the Paris-based blockchain analytics company, raised $53 million in a Series B funding round, it said in a press release Tuesday.

The funding comes in a bear market that has seen bitcoin lose over half its value this year. The round tripled the firms' valuation, according to Bloomberg. A Kaiko representative confirmed the Bloomberg report to CoinDesk via email.

The round was led by early Alibaba backer Eight Roads. growth equity investment fund Revaia, French venture capital (VC) firm Alven, Berlin-based VC Point9, fintech investment firm Anthemis and VC Underscore.

The Paris-based firm offers institutions such as Deutsche Borse data from over 100 centralized and decentralized exchanges, including historic information dating back over 10 years.