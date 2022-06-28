copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-28)
Binance
2022-06-28 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -1.51% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,481 and $21,480 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,120, down by -1.66%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STRAX, USTC, and HIVE, up by 85%, 61%, and 37%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ripple’s Defendants File Oppostion To SEC’s Proposed Redactions
- Hedge Funds Reportedly Shorting USDT With Hudreds of Millions: Tether CTO Responds
- Grayscale Lines Up Jane Street and Virtu as "Authorized Participants' if GBTC Converts to ETF
- Market Wrap: Recession Fears Halt Crypto Bounce
- Solana’s Macalinao Brothers Double Down on Crypto Venture Fund
- Institutional Traders Dumped Bitcoin At A Record Pace Last WeekBitcoin investment products saw record weekly outflows worth $453M, a report by CoinShares reveals.
- Morgan Stanley: GPU Demand Likely to Slow if Ethereum Moves to Proof-of-StakeIf Ethereum moves to proof-of-stake (PoS), as planned, it will remove the need for miners, slow demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) and dramatically reduce energy requirements, Morgan Stanley said in a report Monday.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 20th-Jun 26th): Cryptos Meet ResistanceRead the weekly report from Binance Futures here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3711 (+7.29%)
- ETH: $1224.77 (-0.57%)
- BNB: $239.8 (-0.33%)
- XRP: $0.3526 (-3.34%)
- ADA: $0.493 (-2.41%)
- SOL: $39.25 (-4.48%)
- DOGE: $0.07297 (-5.44%)
- DOT: $7.83 (-4.16%)
- TRX: $0.0674 (-1.65%)
- SHIB: $0.00001102 (-5.49%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- STRAX/BUSD (+85%)
- USTC/BUSD (+61%)
- HIVE/BUSD (+37%)
