Binance Market Update (2022-06-28)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -1.51% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,481 and $21,480 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,120, down by -1.66%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STRAX , USTC , and HIVE , up by 85%, 61%, and 37%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: