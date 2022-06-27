Exchange
Ethereum Fees Touch Monthly Lows of 19.8 Gwei

Best Owie-NewsBTC
2022-06-27 23:00
Ethereum transaction fees (Gwei) have declined to one of their lowest points this year. Gas costs which have been fluctuating between high and low seem to have found their resting place at lower prices. In the early hours of Monday, the gas costs for the Ethereum network had declined to their lowest point for June. It sat at only 19.8 Gwei per transaction at the time of this writing, which converted to about $0.5 per transaction on the network.
This translates to a more than 80% drawdown from the peak of the gas costs last week at 151.3 Gwei per transaction. This coincides with a decline in transaction volume on the network, as shown on Messari.
The data aggregation website shows that Ethereum’s transaction volume is down more than 80% from its monthly high. On the 13 of June, transaction volumes on the network had sat at more than $10 billion in real volume. Today, the real volume was sitting at $570 million, the lowest it has been for the month.
Supply has also taken a hit in the month of June. By the end of last month, there was more than 8.6% of all total ETH supply in DeFi. However, as of the time of this writing, there is less than 8.3% of the circulating supply in DeFi. This also translates to a dollar value of under $10 billion when three weeks ago, the value was at $30 billion.

