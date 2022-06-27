Binance Market Update (2022-06-27)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -2.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,481 and $21,525 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,864, down by -1.93%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STRAX , USTC , and LUNC , up by 66%, 41%, and 30%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: