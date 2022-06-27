copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-27)
Binance
2022-06-27 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -2.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,481 and $21,525 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,864, down by -1.93%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STRAX, USTC, and LUNC, up by 66%, 41%, and 30%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Institutional Traders Dumped Bitcoin At A Record Pace Last WeekBitcoin investment products saw record weekly outflows worth $453M, a report by CoinShares reveals.
- Morgan Stanley: GPU Demand Likely to Slow if Ethereum Moves to Proof-of-StakeIf Ethereum moves to proof-of-stake (PoS), as planned, it will remove the need for miners, slow demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) and dramatically reduce energy requirements, Morgan Stanley said in a report Monday.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 20th-Jun 26th): Cryptos Meet ResistanceRead the weekly report from Binance Futures here.
- Bitcoin Reaches Second Close Below 200-Week MA
- Nexo Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Anonymous Twitter Account Accusing It of Embezzlement
- New ATH: TVL in ETH 2.0 reached 12.9 Million
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked is down by 0.81% in 24h
- Ethereum Price Rise and Stability Pulls Broader Crypto Market to $1 Trillion
- Today's Fear & Greed Index is 12, the level is Extreme Fear
- Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Speak Out Against Nazi Affiliation Rumors
- Deloitte and NYDIG to Allow Businesses to Access Services Built on Bitcoin
- Weekly NFT News Wrap
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1912 (+9.49%)
- ETH: $1197.75 (-2.29%)
- BNB: $233.3 (-1.81%)
- XRP: $0.3524 (-3.29%)
- ADA: $0.4858 (-3.05%)
- SOL: $38.39 (-5.63%)
- DOGE: $0.07205 (-1.08%)
- DOT: $7.79 (-3.11%)
- TRX: $0.0679 (+3.85%)
- SHIB: $0.00001097 (-3.94%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- STRAX/BUSD (+66%)
- USTC/BUSD (+41%)
- LUNC/BUSD (+30%)
