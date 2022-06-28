Grayscale Lines Up Jane Street and Virtu as "Authorized Participants' if GBTC Converts to ETF

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Grayscale Lines Up Jane Street and Virtu as "Authorized Participants' if GBTC Converts to ETF

Michael Bellusci-Coindesk
2022-06-28 04:16
Grayscale Investments said Monday it would work with market-making heavyweights Jane Street and Virtu Financial as authorized participants should its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) garner Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval to be converted into an ETF.
"Authorized participants" are specialized traders that can create and redeem shares of an ETF.
A decision on Grayscale's ETF application is due on or before July 6, and the heavy betting is that the SEC will deny the proposal. Nevertheless, CEO Michael Sonnenshein this morning reiterated his company's "unequivocal" commitment to converting GBTC from a trust to a spot ETF.
Additionally, Grayscale earlier this month hired high-powered attorney and former Obama administration official Donald B. Verrilli to assist in those efforts, and has made little secret of its intent to take the SEC to court should the agency deny the ETF application.
GBTC currently trades at nearly a 30% discount to net asset value – an amount that would be quickly erased were the trust to become an ETF.
Bloomberg first reported the authorized participants news, with Grayscale's VP Communications Jenn Rosenthal confirming the details to CoinDesk.
Virtu Financial earlier this month said it sees a market-making opportunity in crypto as demand for the asset class grows. It's working with Citadel Securities on creating a crypto marketplace.
Grayscale’s parent company is the Digital Currency Group, which also owns CoinDesk as an independent subsidiary.
View full text