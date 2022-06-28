B2B Payments Platform Tribal Joins the Blockchain Association

Tribal, a B2B financing and payment platform focused on emerging markets, said on Monday it is joining the Blockchain Association, a crypto industry lobbying group.

In a statement, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company said it will contribute its expertise on emerging market blockchain use cases and engage in dialog with regulators and other stakeholders.

“We support the development of a flexible, innovation-forward regulatory framework for blockchain and crypto, and we look forward to advancing that as a member of the Blockchain Association,” Tribal CEO Amr Shady said in a statement.

In April, Binance.US left the Blockchain Association due to a difference of “values, goals and standards,” the company told CoinDesk at that time. Binance.US will instead focus on its own lobbying efforts in Washington D.C. and state capitals across the country.

Tribal raised a $40 million debt round in January from the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) and the venture debt funding firm Partners for Growth (PFG).

In November, the Blockchain Association raised $4 million with contributions from crypto exchange Kraken, Digital Currency Group (CoinDesk’s parent company) and Filecoin Foundation.