Binance Market Update (2022-06-27)
Binance
2022-06-27 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -2.35% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,578 and $21,525 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,737, down by -2.64%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC, STRAX, and LUNC, up by 87%, 66%, and 57%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Institutional Traders Dumped Bitcoin At A Record Pace Last WeekBitcoin investment products saw record weekly outflows worth $453M, a report by CoinShares reveals.
- Morgan Stanley: GPU Demand Likely to Slow if Ethereum Moves to Proof-of-StakeIf Ethereum moves to proof-of-stake (PoS), as planned, it will remove the need for miners, slow demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) and dramatically reduce energy requirements, Morgan Stanley said in a report Monday.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 20th-Jun 26th): Cryptos Meet ResistanceRead the weekly report from Binance Futures here.
- Bitcoin Reaches Second Close Below 200-Week MA
- Nexo Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Anonymous Twitter Account Accusing It of Embezzlement
- New ATH: TVL in ETH 2.0 reached 12.9 Million
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked is down by 0.81% in 24h
- Ethereum Price Rise and Stability Pulls Broader Crypto Market to $1 Trillion
- Today's Fear & Greed Index is 12, the level is Extreme Fear
- Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Speak Out Against Nazi Affiliation Rumors
- Deloitte and NYDIG to Allow Businesses to Access Services Built on Bitcoin
- Weekly NFT News Wrap
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3678 (+20.72%)
- ETH: $1186.54 (-2.78%)
- BNB: $233.7 (-2.30%)
- XRP: $0.3527 (-3.45%)
- ADA: $0.4909 (-3.23%)
- SOL: $38.7 (-4.44%)
- DOGE: $0.07166 (-3.42%)
- DOT: $7.94 (-2.10%)
- TRX: $0.06794 (+5.69%)
- SHIB: $0.00001107 (-4.32%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- USTC/BUSD (+87%)
- STRAX/BUSD (+66%)
- LUNC/BUSD (+57%)
