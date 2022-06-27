Binance Market Update (2022-06-27)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -2.35% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,578 and $21,525 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,737, down by -2.64%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC , STRAX , and LUNC , up by 87%, 66%, and 57%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: